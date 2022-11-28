JSO searching for missing 7-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Sunday night to locate a missing 7-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 26-year-old woman.

Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, is believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer. Both individuals were last seen Saturday, November 26 around 4:30 p.m. near Los Santos Way.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, or that could lead to their whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.