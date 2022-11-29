Cyclists complete cross-country trek raising funds for K9s For Warriors

Two brothers on Monday completed a 2,700-mile cross-country bicycle trek, arriving at K9s For Warriors in Ponte Vedra after traveling on cycle from San Diego, California, to Vilano Beach.

Bob Hurley, 63, and Frank Hurley, 64, did it to raise funds for the veteran’s nonprofit organization. It took them two months, averaging 52 to 55 miles daily.

“I think we were just under 60 days total,” said Bob Hurley. “The longest day we had was 108 miles.”

His brother said the journey was a “bucket list item” they’d been planning out for a long time.

Photo courtesy of K9s For Warriors (K9s For Warriors)

“We just finally decided to make it happen,” Frank Hurley said.

Bob Hurley said he and his wife were particularly moved by the organization’s mission to pair rescue dogs with service members.

Carl Cricco, K9s For Warriors CEO, said he too was moved by the efforts of the bicyclists.

“These guys biked for 60 days, almost 3,000 miles in order to raise money for our mission, in order to raise awareness for our mission, which they did both very well,” Cricco said.

Remember, Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” — and K9s For Warriors has asked someone to give the love and support of a service dog to help save two lives.