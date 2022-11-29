Gainesville police seek silver Volvo SUV involved in deadly hit and run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department said it’s looking for a Volvo SUV that on Monday was in a hit and run crash that involved a bicyclist.

Specifically, the Police Department said, it’s working to track down a silver 2022 Volvo XC90 from the model years 2016-2022. There was no description of the license plate.

Police said they responded to the crash around 9:38 a.m. on Monday along South Main Street near the intersection of Southwest 33 Place. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 393-7524 or email gpdpio@cityofgainesville.org.