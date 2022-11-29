Jacksonville man reaches blood donation milestone by giving 150 gallons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Caroll Sharp is a Jacksonville man who exemplifies what it means to “find something you can do and do it the best you can long as [you] can.”

As a 78-year-old man, Sharp has saved the lives of hundreds with his blood contributions, and on Tuesday he celebrated reaching a groundbreaking milestone by donating 150 gallons of blood since his first donation back in the 70s.

Sharp started donating blood in Kentucky in the 70s then moved to Jacksonville for work and continued his life-saving efforts by continuing to donate whole blood and then stepping up to donate platelets.

Once he retired in 1999, Sharp was able to increase his donation frequency to giving platelets every two weeks.

Sharp plans on giving platelets as long as he is able to do so.

Platelet donations are in constant need in hospitals.

If you’d like to follow in Sharp’s footsteps and want to start donating blood, you can learn more information about blood donations at oneblood.org.