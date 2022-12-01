66º

City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter.

“With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor them today and everyday,” the City of Jacksonville said.

The quilt, which is made up of squares containing the names of victims of the disease, was first put on display on the National Mall in 1987.

The goal of the quilt display and other events is to show support for people living with HIV and to honor those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

The quilt will remain on display until Tuesday, Dec. 6.

