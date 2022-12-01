Positively JAX: Donate to the Channel 4 Toy Drive

JACKSONVILLLE, Fla. – Channel 4 is looking for a few good elves to help make a child’s Christmas merry and bright.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 Channel 4 will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville.

News4JAX viewers spread holiday cheer by donating to Channel 4 Toy Drive

The massive local event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic so we want to help make this year’s party extra special.

WHO: News4JAX, Channel 4

WHAT: All-day toy drop-off

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 4 Studios, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207

If you’d like to donate, please buy a new toy for a child up to age 12. You don’t have to get out of your car. Just drive up and we’ll accept your donation.

