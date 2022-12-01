Ribault High School dean arrested, charged with child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dean of students at Ribault High School was arrested and faces a charge of child abuse, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX.

Duval County Public Schools said it was a “confrontation with a student” that led to the arrest of Kevin Lorenzo Greene Jr. DCPS said the employee was removed from student contact and that both internal and external investigations were underway.

According to the JSO report, Greene was addressing a student Wednesday afternoon who was skipping class. The report states that “Greene closed personal space on the student, and the student pushed Greene’s arm away. In an apparent response, Greene battered the student by grabbing his upper body and taking him to the ground.”

The Sheriff’s Office report states that the student had minor injuries and that staff members arrived, separating the two. It adds that the confrontation was caught on surveillance video and depicts what is described in the narrative.

DCPS said Greene was hired as a teacher at Riverside High School in August 2021. He transferred to Ribault as dean of students in August of this year.

The school district notes that Greene is not related to the DCPS superintendent, with whom he shares a last name.

A message from the principal was sent to the families of students:

“Hello Ribault High School families, this is Principal Bostic. I am calling to share some disappointing news regarding one of our leaders here at the school. Unfortunately, our dean, Kevin Greene, became involved in a confrontation with a student yesterday, and the dean’s actions in that confrontation led to his arrest on a charge of child abuse. As you know, we have high standards and expectations for the conduct of everyone associated with Ribault, especially our leadership staff. As with any situation like this, the presumption of innocence applies. However, given the nature of the charge, the employee will not have any contact with students pending the result of the judicial proceedings and the district’s internal review through our professional standards office. Again, it is disappointing to share this with you, but I always want you to be informed. Thank you and have a great rest of your day.”