66º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

School lockdown cleared after ‘suspicious person’ reported near Lake Shore Middle

Dozens of parents opt to pick up their children for the day

Joe McLean, Reporter

Tags: Education, School Threat, Campus Lockdown, Duval County, Jacksonville, DCPS, Duval County Public Schools, Lake Shore Middle School, Lakeshore, Westside, Duval County school district
Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to a suspicious person reported at Lake Shore Middle School on Dec. 1, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The campus at Lake Shore Middle School was on a temporary Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing a suspicious person with a weapon approach the school.

Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton said the agency’s robust response is standard for any reported threats to a school campus.

After receiving reports of the threat, the campus was placed on heightened security status and students who were on school buses at the time were kept there while the investigation was being conducted classroom by classroom.

Eventually, Burton said, his agents found nothing, and the Code Red threat was downgraded to a Code Yellow status — still heightened security, but allowing free movement between classrooms — for the remainder of the day.

Parents received notice of the lockdown, and after the investigation was completed, were allowed to pick up their students for the day.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

email

facebook

twitter