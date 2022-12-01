School lockdown cleared after ‘suspicious person’ reported near Lake Shore Middle

Duval County School Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office respond to a suspicious person reported at Lake Shore Middle School on Dec. 1, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The campus at Lake Shore Middle School was on a temporary Code Red lockdown Thursday morning after a bus driver reported seeing a suspicious person with a weapon approach the school.

Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton said the agency’s robust response is standard for any reported threats to a school campus.

After receiving reports of the threat, the campus was placed on heightened security status and students who were on school buses at the time were kept there while the investigation was being conducted classroom by classroom.

Eventually, Burton said, his agents found nothing, and the Code Red threat was downgraded to a Code Yellow status — still heightened security, but allowing free movement between classrooms — for the remainder of the day.

Parents received notice of the lockdown, and after the investigation was completed, were allowed to pick up their students for the day.