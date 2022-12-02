Clay County Animal Services needs your help this holiday season to find forever homes for long-term shelter dogs

Clay County Animal Services has some loving dogs that need your help this holiday season finding a home.

Clay County Animal Services is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and the Petfinder Foundation this holiday season to help long-term shelter dogs in Clay County find their forever homes.

In celebration of the 65th anniversary of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Clay County is joining the launch of the December #FindYourMax social media campaign to help some special dogs find homes and loving families.

“While K-9 companion Max was forced to do the Grinch’s bidding, he knew all along that Christmas is a joyous time to share with family and friends. And finding a family of their own is exactly what all shelter dogs want,” Clay County said in a news release this week.

The county’s Animal Services will be highlighting some shelter dogs that have had a hard time finding owners. If you would like to provide a loving home for one of these animals, just search #FindYourMax on Facebook and Instagram. Dogs available for adoption will also be featured on Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Petfinder’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Through this national media outreach effort, we hope that the hearts of dog lovers will grow three sizes this year, and Grinches in search of their own Max will give these loving pups their very own families this Christmas,” Clay County said.

Among the dogs available for adoption are Burrito, Chocolate Chip, Gus, Larry and Rivers. These dogs — which have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped —and others are available for adoption at the county’s Animal Services located at 3984 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Click here to view all adoptable animals at the shelter or call 904-529-4107 for more information on adoptions.