COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home.

St. Johns and Nassau counties have the two highest positivity rates in the state.

The data shows a notable increase since mid-September when cases were between 10,000 to 12,000. The recent case positivity rate is at 11.4% as of this week with 34 reported deaths, and the previous week was at 8.9%.

COVID-19 vaccination data showed more than 7 million people have completed their series and more than 6 million people have received booster shots.

Even in other states such as California, places like Los Angeles County are considering reimposing indoor mask mandates.

As far as Florida is concerned, the Florida Times-Union said the number of cases of hospitalization rates isn’t high enough for any Florida counties for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend indoor mask mandates.

To track more COVID-19 data, click here.