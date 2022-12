PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County deputies have asked for the community’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Friday.

Alayna Whalen is described as a white female with blonde hair, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a zip-up jacket.

If you may know of Alayna’s whereabouts, please call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and mention FCSO case number 22-109401.