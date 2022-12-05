Bonefish Grill restaurants in Jacksonville area, OneBlood partner to host blood drives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A partnership between Jacksonville area Bonefish Grill locations and OneBlood, a blood donation center, is happening once again.

The organizations are teaming up to support OneBlood’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of others through work with blood and stem cell products, and facilitating scientific research.

To entice more people to donate, each person who gives blood will receive a $10 Bonefish Dining Certificate, a $20 eGift Card, a OneBlood T-shirt, and a wellness checkup.

This includes blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening.

The blood drive begins Wednesday and ends Thursday, running from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

A Big Red Bus will be located outside the following Jacksonville-area Bonefish Grill restaurants on Wednesday:

Jacksonville Beach location: 2400 S. 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

A Big Red Bus will be located outside the following Jacksonville-area Bonefish Grill restaurants on Thursday:

Mandarin location: 10950 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

For more information or to book an appointment click here.