Bonefish Grill restaurants in Jacksonville area, OneBlood partner to host blood drives

The average human heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood each day

Khalil Maycock, News4JAX Reporter

Blood Drive. (WDIV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A partnership between Jacksonville area Bonefish Grill locations and OneBlood, a blood donation center, is happening once again.

The organizations are teaming up to support OneBlood’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of others through work with blood and stem cell products, and facilitating scientific research.

To entice more people to donate, each person who gives blood will receive a $10 Bonefish Dining Certificate, a $20 eGift Card, a OneBlood T-shirt, and a wellness checkup.

This includes blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening.

The blood drive begins Wednesday and ends Thursday, running from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

A Big Red Bus will be located outside the following Jacksonville-area Bonefish Grill restaurants on Wednesday:

Jacksonville Beach location: 2400 S. 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

A Big Red Bus will be located outside the following Jacksonville-area Bonefish Grill restaurants on Thursday:

Mandarin location: 10950 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

For more information or to book an appointment click here.

