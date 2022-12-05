JFRD says fire on George Wood Lane was arson

JFRD responding to a fire on George Wood Lane

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire on George Wood Lane. Crews are putting out hotspots.

JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Prosswimmer said the fire was arson.

Prosswimmer said the Red Cross has been requested for seven adults who live in the home.

There were no injuries from this fire, according to Prosswimmer.

Someone has been arrested under suspicion of arson, according to Prosswimmer.