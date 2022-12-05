JSO: Industrial worker found shot at Tallyrand business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot at a local business on Wigmore Street in the Tallyrand neighborhood, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m., a person came to check on the work that the man was hired to do when he was found dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police did not have any suspect information.

JSO is investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.