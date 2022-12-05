63º

Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-295 ramp near Butler Boulevard, FHP says

Staff, News4JAX

Deadly motorcycle crash (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Fleming Island man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the I-295 entrance ramp from Butler Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., FHP said.

Troopers said the motorcycle crossed inside the shoulder and crashed into a concrete barrier causing the vehicle to overturn and throw the motorcyclist off.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

