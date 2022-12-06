Jacksonville Humane Society prepares for another National Adoption Weekend

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is making sure its furry friends have homes this holiday season.

The shelter has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, which is an animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America, for National Adoption Weekend.

Beginning Friday through Sunday, all adoption fees at the Humane Society will be waived.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for another national adoption weekend,” Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society, said. “We participated in their May, July, and September adoption events and saw so many happy adoptions take place. We cannot wait to see even more pets find their families.”

The Best Friends Network is made up of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states.

For more information about the Jacksonville Humane Society and available pets, visit www.jaxhumane.org.