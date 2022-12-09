JSO releases police bodycam video from exchange of gunfire following traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday posted body-worn camera footage from an exchange of gunfire between police and a man that erupted following a traffic stop in May.

On May 26, police stopped a vehicle on Golfair Boulevard near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue.

Police said that as the vehicle stopped, one of the occupants took off. As police searched for the person, according to JSO, he shot at one of the vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office said an officer then returned fire, hitting the man, who police identified as Demetrick Manning.

JSO originally said a conductive energy weapon was used by police, striking the man, who was taken into custody. The next day, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News4JAX that, after checking with doctors at the hospital, Manning was shot in his leg.

DISCLAIMER: The footage contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The footage released Friday by JSO came from two officers’ body cameras. In the first video, which is about 35 seconds, the officer appears to be driving in a police cruiser when he then fires multiple shots through the windshield.

The second video, which is just over 4 ½ minutes, came from the backup officer’s body camera, JSO said.

That second clip shows the traffic stop and the backup officer’s interactions with the driver, who got out of the car after being pulled over.

“It’s a little weird that he just took off like that,” the driver says as the officer pats him down.

Then gunfire can be heard.

Soon after, the officer handcuffs the driver, saying, “I’m just detaining you. You are not going to jail. Just detaining you because of what just happened.”

The officer then runs over to the area nearby where the passenger who took off is surrounded by other officers and JSO cruisers. The officer can be heard yelling “get on the ground” and “walk away from the gun.” At one point, a different officer says, “I’m about to tase him.” The man is then stunned.

The second video also shows the backup officer asking the officer who fired his gun from the police cruiser if he’s OK and then checking to make sure that his body armor was not struck.

No officers were injured in the incident.

As of Friday, Manning, 30, was being held in the Duval County jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.