LIVE: Watch the Fortegra Basketball Invitational

Watch local high school basketball teams compete in the 2022 Fortegra Basketball Invitational presented by High School 9:12.

The fifth annual Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational Presented by CSI Companies tipped off Thursday at the South Campus of FSCJ. Eight teams are competing for the championship trophy including Providence, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Raines, Sandalwood, Orange Park, Camden County and Nease.

Sandalwood defeated Orange Park in Game 1, Oakleaf outlasted Raines in Game 2, Nease beat Camden County in Game 3 and tournament favorites Providence downed Mandarin in Game 4.

Providence beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup to earn a spot in the championship game against defending champ Nease. The Panthers bested Sandalwood 42-23 to remain unbeaten on the season at 7-0.

Saturday’s schedule

Round 3: Camden County 63, Raines 21

Round 3: Orange Park 72, Mandarin 40

Third-Place Game: Oakleaf vs. Sandalwood at 4 p.m (Watch streaming on News4JAX+ and Live on CW 17)

Championship Game: Providence vs. Nease at 7:15 p.m. (Watch streaming on News4JAX+ and Live on CW 17)