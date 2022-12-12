JSO investigating officer-involved shooting on Westside

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Scene of an officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon it is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s Westside.

JSO tweeted the incident happened on Hyde Park Road in the Cedar Hills Estates area.

No officers were hurt, JSO said.

JSO asked residents to avoid the area and plans to release more information later.

According to News4JAX records, there have now been 13 officer-involved incidents in 2022. Eight people have died this year after an officer-involved incident.