Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area.

JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once.

Officers later found a man dead in front of one of the hotels on Youngerman Circle East.

JSO said the victim was in his late 20s or early 30s.

No other details were given.

JSO said it is now looking for a suspect and canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.