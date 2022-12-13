66º

LIVE

Local News

Man found dead after shooting outside Argyle Forest hotel

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, Argyle Forest
JSO investigating a deadly shooting on Youngerman Circle East. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Tuesday morning after a man was found shot and killed outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area.

JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. that someone had been shot at least once.

Officers later found a man dead in front of one of the hotels on Youngerman Circle East.

JSO said the victim was in his late 20s or early 30s.

No other details were given.

JSO said it is now looking for a suspect and canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter