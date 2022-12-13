St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another

Rendering of K-8 School "OO" that will be built in the Beacon Lake development.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding.

The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.

The bid from STG Contracting Group was the only bid submitted.

Earlier this year, STG was also picked to build a new K-8 school “NN” in the Shearwater neighborhood for $59.4 million. Both of those schools are expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

The school board on Tuesday also approved site plans for another K-8 school in the RiverTown neighborhood.

Site plans for K-8 school "PP" in RiverTown. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

K-8 school “PP” will be built as a K-8 Academy and initially serve kindergarten through 8th grade. It will be located on approximately 32 acres on RiverTown Main Street. It will accommodate about 1,100 students.

The school will eventually convert to a middle school at a future date after an elementary school has been constructed within RiverTown. The district said it will put out a bid to build the school early next year.

The school is also expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 and open for the 2024-2025 school year.

In total, the district has plans to build four schools in the next five years.