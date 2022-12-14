Is DCPS complying with Florida’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’? District presenting report to state board

Group of DCPS educators, parents to call for return of JASMYN partnership following controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools must give a report Wednesday to the Florida Department of Education on how it is complying with Florida’s “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which requires schools to notify parents when it comes to their student’s mental, emotional or physical health.

Duval is one of nine Florida counties that the state says might not be in compliance with the law.

The Board of Education sent Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene a letter last month asking the district to review its policies and procedures and prepare the report for the FDOE.

The district will share the results of that report and any changes to district policy at a public meeting Wednesday morning.

The letter highlights three specific areas:

restrooms and locker rooms

overnight field trips

guidelines for transgender students, which includes LGBTQ+ student support action steps

This past July, the Duval County School Board unanimously signed off on a policy that made it a requirement for employees to notify parents if there was a change in their child’s support services.

That includes if their student wants to change their name or their gender pronoun.

The policy goes on to say:

“Further, district personnel are required to encourage students to discuss issues relating to his or her well-being with his or her parent or to try and facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent.”

People who support the policy changes say they give parents more oversight over how their children are taught in school.

Opponents say they could harm vulnerable students.