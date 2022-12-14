Monthslong drug operation nets 16 arrests, seizure of illegal narcotics, Putnam County sheriff says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A monthslong drug investigation named “Operation Deck The Cells” netted the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a Wednesday news conference.

According to DeLoach, the operation started in April of this year and targeted “low-, mid- and trafficking-level drug offenders” in the county. Some of the highlights, the sheriff said, included the seizure of:

194 grams of meth

473 grams of marijuana

194 grams of cocaine

142 grams of MDMA

51 grams of fentanyl

Additionally, the sheriff said, deputies confiscated LSD, amphetamines, four handguns, an AR-15-style pistol and about $8,400 in cash.

The operation resulted in criminal charges being field against 24 people, 16 of whom were arrested. The other eight had outstanding warrants.

Of those arrested, DeLoach said, include Raymond Claudio, who was arrested for the sale of fentanyl and meth.

“We believe that there may potentially be several deaths that are attributable to his sale of narcotics,” DeLoach said. “We hope to continue that investigation and bring it to closure, which may ultimately result in his arrest associated with some of those deaths.”

Of the 16 arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said, two are registered sex offenders.

The operation was done in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.