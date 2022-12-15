Man, 34, charged with murder after man found shot to death outside Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man whose body was found Tuesday outside a hotel in the Argyle Forest area.

Antonio L. Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO said it got a call just before 8 a.m. Tuesday that someone had been shot at least once.

Officers later found the man dead in front of one of the hotels on Youngerman Circle East. JSO said the victim was in his late 20s or early 30s.

According to JSO, investigative efforts by homicide detectives led to identifying Williams as the suspect, and he was found near the shooting location and taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged after being interviewed.