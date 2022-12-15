Positively Jax: HCA Florida Orange Park gets donation of crocheted items for NICU babies

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A special delivery arrived Thursday for the babies in the NICU at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. Tiny beanies, booties and blankets arrived for the 14th year in a row. Janet Goulet of Middleburg spent over 800 hours crocheting even though she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis years ago and is chair bound.

Through her many years battling the illness, her hands never experienced arthritis. She gives credit to all the crocheting she has done for the babies.

Janet Goulet donates crocheted baby blankets, beanies and booties to the NICU babies at HCA Florida Orange Park. (HCA Florida Orange Park)

“I am committed to crochet for Orange Park Hospital, NICU Department every year that I am able. It is my passion to do for others,” Goulet said. “This story is not about me. It is about parents of newborns who are in the NICU for their first Christmas. It is also about the precious new babies. I pray over every item privately and ask that these babies get well and can bless their families as ‘littles’ who deserve a fighting chance.”

Goulet went on to say, “This brings me to the caretakers of these newborns. It is a ‘calling’ in my opinion and takes a special heart to care for the babies. Thank you for entrusting me to share in this small way. It is truly from my heart and my honor to do for the NICU babies and their families.”