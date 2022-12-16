1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – One man was killed and two others were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Lake City, police said.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers on patrol near Northwest Jefferson Street and Northwest Florida Avenue heard gunshots and found two men shot: One with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Shortly after they found a third man dead nearby.

The two injured men were taken to area hospitals for treatment and were in stable condition.

Police had no suspect information available, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called to the scene to help with forensic evidence.

Police said they will release the name of the man who died once his family has been notified. The names of the other two men will not be released because of Marsy’s Law protections.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Sapp at the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 386-754-7099.