Report: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a suicide note alluding to past challenges

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note alluding to challenges he’d faced in the past, according to TMZ. The report says law enforcement sources confirmed the famous DJ and dancer left a note at in the motel where he died by suicide.
Investigators determined Boss took an Uber from his home to motel that was one mile from his home. Paramedics were called to the hotel Tuesday morning where he was pronounced dead.
TMZ’s report says Boss switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach or track him. Boss was 40.