Report: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a suicide note alluding to past challenges

FILE - Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on the dance competition show, So You Can Think You Can Dance has died at the age of 40. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note alluding to challenges he’d faced in the past, according to TMZ. The report says law enforcement sources confirmed the famous DJ and dancer left a note at in the motel where he died by suicide.

Investigators determined Boss took an Uber from his home to motel that was one mile from his home. Paramedics were called to the hotel Tuesday morning where he was pronounced dead.

Related: ‘Lives will be saved’: Experts applaud launch of 988 mental health crisis hotline

TMZ’s report says Boss switched his phone to airplane mode so no one could reach or track him. Boss was 40.