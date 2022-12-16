Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather.

From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining rooms for people in need of shelter.

Women and families are welcome to come to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Boulevard, and men can go to downtown campus at 611 East Adams Street.