Well-known local business makes Positively JAX difference through ‘Capes of Comfort’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is a well-known local business with heart. Employees work quietly in the community and first got our attention by volunteering to help a local woman with advanced cancer get water to her home.

But News4JAX later learned Snyder Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electric does so much more.

Tim Wood was part of the team at Snyder that took on the complicated task to get water to Joyce Crumley’s house.

RELATED: Positively JAX: Jacksonville company helps restore water to woman’s home

Tim Wood was part of the team at Snyder that took on the complicated task to get water to Joyce Crumley's house. (WJXT)

“We felt we needed to fight as hard as she is to get her some good clean water to the house,” said Wood.

At the time Crumley was about to begin treatment for Stage 3 cancer.

“I’m fighting for my life and fighting for my home and I don’t know how much longer I can do this,” said Crumley.

It was never a question whether or not the workers at Synder would fight just as hard through some of the roadblocks they encountered trying to restore water to her home. They laid more than 160 feet of pipe and installed a new well pump all at no cost to Crumley. The sound of water flowing was music to her ears.

They laid more than 160 feet of pipe and installed a new well pump all at no cost to Crumley. (WJXT)

“I can’t thank you enough. God works in mysterious ways. I can flush my toilet,” said Crumley.

This story was extraordinary -- but not isolated. This is just what Snyder does.

“We always try to give back to the community. That’s, you know, it’s been so good to us for almost 50 years now,” Wood said.

Through its nonprofit organization Capes of Comfort, Snyder volunteers answer the call when locals need help. They also work with Air Angels Foundation to restore air for people in need. That’s why Synder Heating and Air Conditioning is Positively JAX.

Through its nonprofit organization Capes of Comfort, Snyder volunteers answer the call when locals need help (WJXT)

“It’s a huge honor. You know, we just try to always put forth what we want to get back. I think it’s just a super great award that you guys give out too,” Wood said. “Really stoked to get it.”