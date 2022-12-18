Celestial Farms closing its doors following ongoing legal battles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a long stint to attempt to keep business thriving, Celestial Farms is officially saying goodbye in the new year.

In a news release, Celestial Therapeutic and Ornamental Gardens, Inc. announced the closure of its farm on Duval Road.

The corporation said it’s served the Jacksonville community since 2001 by helping educate people on how to care for animals. Then in 2012, it opened Celestial Farms on Jacksonville’s Northside.

“The community has supported us well as we expanded our mission to rehabilitate abused, neglected, and abandoned farm animals,” the new release stated.

In July, the News4JAX I-TEAM learned that the local nonprofit farm, animal rescue and educational center was facing legal battles as new and old management accused each other of mishandling funds.

The farm was given eight months to pay off a nearly $300,000 mortgage balloon payment by June 29. Soon after that, a GoFundMe was created to raise money toward the payment.

Celestial Farms is home to roughly 200 rescued farm animals such as horses, pigs and goats. The In a statement, management addressed the animals’ future and thanked the community for its efforts to keep the farm open.

“We appreciate the love and support the media and the community has given us. However, it is no longer viable to keep the Celestial Farms locations open on Duval Road. Your beloved animals will be relocated to local rescues as well as vetted farms. Your past donations and support will stay in the area with major funds from the proceeds of the sale of the Duval Road property will be shared with local charities to provide continued support of farm animals and to continue our mission to demonstrate the physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual benefits of Agricultural Therapy.”

Management did not specify what led to the facility’s closure.

People are invited to “enjoy the spirit of the farm one last time” up until December 30. The farm will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4.

The farm will permanently close on Jan. 1, 2023.