Crash on Southside ramp to JTB Eastbound, expect delays

Southside Blvd northbound on ramp to JTB eastbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is reporting a crash on Southside Boulevard heading northbound on the ramp to JTB Eastbound.

The accident happened just after 4:30 Sunday morning.

Emergency crews are working the scene.

According to JFRD, one person is confirmed trapped and another has died

JFRD warns to expect delays in the area.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.