JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge.

The accident happened just after two Sunday morning.

Through Florida 511′s DOT camera, News4JAX observed a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews are working the scene on the right shoulder.

The three lanes on the right are blocked.

Please be advised to slow down and obey Florida’s move over law when driving on the bridge.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.