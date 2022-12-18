Woman shot multiple times during domestic dispute: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to a home on West 24th Street near Fairfax Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

JSO said a woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A potential suspect is in custody, JSO said.

JSO did not specify what led to the dispute.

JSO is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call the Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.