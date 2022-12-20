Positively Jax: Mom and veteran gifted a vehicle for the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local veteran, Zsanine Gross, is the owner of a new Dodge minivan, thanks to the Northeast Florida Women’s Veterans, Jacksonville Military Affairs and 1A Auto. Gross spent 11 years in the Navy.

“Speechless, grateful, excited,” Gross said after she received the keys to her new minivan, standing next to her young daughter and son.

“I was so happy, that car can fit a whole lotta people,” Raegan Garner said while hugging her mom.

Gross told her daughter, “You can go to dance class.” Garner replied, “Yes, and mommy can come too.”

“The kids are excited, we can go out now and do more stuff,” Gross said. “My son has spent $500 on Ubers to get to work. It’s been a lot.”

Deloris Quaranta is President and CEO of Northeast Florida Women Veterans, she said this all started after she talked with Bill Spann from the Jacksonville Military Affairs Office. Spann said Gross would be the perfect person for the gift of a new minivan. “This is one of the greatest Christmas gifts you can give someone who has had to struggle with transportation,” Quaranta said.

Gross laughed and said, “If no one believes in Santa, you should today.”