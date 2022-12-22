‘Exponential’ rise in respiratory viruses causes medicine shortage, strain on health care system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s peak flu season and most of the county is feeling it.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, 43 states are dealing with “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, and the demand is putting a strain on over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Tamiflu -- especially children’s medications -- as seasonal infections increase across the U.S.

Infectious Disease Specialist Mohammad Reza said doctors are seeing more flu infections among adults and children.

“Then, we have the last few years, and it’s quite exponential, and that we’re seeing an increase. And when you combine that with RSV, along with COVID-19, it becomes a bit more of a strain on our healthcare system,” Reza said.

Drug manufacturer Johnson and Johnson released the following statement regarding the shortage:

“We are experiencing record high demand for Tylenol, and despite our producing and shipping product at historic highs, we are experiencing a temporary shortage in some regions in the U.S. We are committed to maintaining our increased production, including running lines up to 24/7 to maximize supply,” said Global Corporate Media Relations Senior Director Kim Montagnino.

Many medicine aisles in local drug stores are filled with out-of-stock items such as children’s Tylenol, Motrin and generic versions of Tamiflu.

Websites for Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Target all show children’s Tylenol as either out–of stock, limited purchase or in-store pick-up only.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would release Tamiflu from the strategic national stockpile to ease access in certain areas of the county.

Medical experts including Reza said parents shouldn’t be concerned if their child is just running a low-grade fever. He said it’s essentially just the child’s immune system kicking in.

“Children tend to do okay with viral infections. But when they become lethargic when they’re not acting themselves and fevers of 102 or higher, you really want to contact your medical provider,” Reza said.

Kids at certain ages can also take adult versions of medication but parents should talk to a pediatrician beforehand because a mix-up can be very dangerous for small children.

Amoxicillin is another antibiotic that is seeing a shortage, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

As drug manufacturers ramp up production, doctors are opting to prescribe alternatives in the meantime to anticipate short supply.