🔒 AFC South title game: See Jaguars take on the Titans

A News4JAX Insider can win a pair of tickets to the see the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Call it a Titan-ic matchup.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, the Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in the biggest game at TIAA Bank Field since an AFC Title game rematch with the New England Patriots in 2018.

The stakes are high but simple: the winner will be crowned king of the AFC South and host a playoff game the following weekend.

News4JAX is pumped to wrap a post-Christmas present for one of our Insiders and give them two tickets to the most important game of the season...for FREE.

Only News4JAX Insiders can enter the Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes to win tickets to the game. The sweepstakes runs from midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25 through 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 when a winner will be announced that hour on The Morning Show.

Enter the Sweepstake here: