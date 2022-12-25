Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road.
Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD in a Tweet.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
