Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road.

Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD in a Tweet.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Crews are working a traffic accident on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road with multiple patients… Avoid the area — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) December 25, 2022