Florida’s Rep. Rutherford, poised to sit on Ethics Committee, stays silent on Rep.-elect Santos controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following revelations about Republican Congressman-elect George Santos, who flipped New York’s third district in the 2022 midterm elections, Rep. John Rutherford, R-Florida, a member of the House Ethics Committee declined to comment on whether the chamber should launch an ethics probe into the 34-year-old aspiring legislator.

Following a report from the New York Times on Dec. 19th, Santos admitted Monday to lying about major parts of his personal, professional, and educational background.

Julie Griner, Rutherford’s press secretary, told News4JAX Wednesday morning that her boss is not making a public statement on the situation.

Rep. Rutherford easily batted down two primary challengers and secured another term in congress without general election opposition in the 2022 midterms. It’s expected that the Jacksonville Republican will retain his position on the House Ethics Committee when the 118th Congress is formed on January 3rd and the GOP takes control of the lower chamber.

Rutherford pledged to support minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for Speaker of the House in the new congress. He released the following statement to News4JAX Wednesday:

“Kevin McCarthy has proven himself a strong leader of the Republican Conference. Leader McCarthy was instrumental in passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act along with other key legislation to support the American people and grow our economy at a historic rate. His strong leadership and work ethic during the past two election cycles has now delivered a Republican majority in the House. There is no one in Congress more deserving of being Speaker of the House than Kevin McCarthy.” Rep. John Rutherford, R-Florida

McCarthy, who is navigating a GOP majority with only a four-seat margin, has also stayed silent on the Santos controversy as he seeks to secure the required 218 votes to become the next Speaker of the House.

Congress reconvenes for the new session on January 3.