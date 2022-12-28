Jaguars announce ticket information for potential home playoff game

The Jaguars hosted the Cowboys on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field and erased a 17-point deficit to win in OT, 40-34. The win keeps Jacksonville in contention to win the AFC South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced ticket information for a potential home playoff game.

The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South. They have two games to play in the regular season: Sunday, Jan. 1, in Houston against the Texans and the Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville on Sunday, Jan. 8.

As the team makes a bid to return to postseason play for the first time since the 2017 season, the Jaguars are making tickets for a potential Wild Card Weekend playoff game at TIAA Bank Field available this week to season ticket members and the general public.

RELATED: Here are the Jaguars playoff scenarios with 2 weeks remaining in season

The NFL requires all teams leading their division on or after Dec. 15 to put tickets on sale in advance of a potential playoff game.

“Looking ahead at the next two weeks, we know the opportunity to host a home playoff game could come down to the last second,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “By going on sale this week, fans have ample time to plan and ensure TIAA Bank Field is a full teal out.”

Season ticket member presale launches Thursday, Dec. 29, with general public access beginning Friday, Dec. 30. Below are the details for season ticket members and the general public:

Season ticket member information

Jaguars season ticket members who have yet to opt in to automatic playoff ticket purchasing have until the end of day on Friday, Dec. 30, to secure their regular season seats for the playoffs. Season ticket members should check their email for more information on how to opt in.

Season ticket members who have not already opted into automatic playoff tickets or wish to purchase up to eight additional playoff seats can begin selecting seats on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m.

General public information

The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m.

Fans should visit www.jaguars.com/tickets for all transactions or call the Jaguars ticket office at 904-633-2000.

If the Jaguars do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.

The date and time of a Jaguars home playoff game will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule will include two games on Saturday, Jan. 14 (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three games on Sunday, Jan. 15 (1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one game on Monday, Jan. 16 (8:15 p.m. ET).

The Jaguars are 3-1 all-time in home playoff matchups. Jacksonville last hosted a postseason game on Jan. 7, 2018, a 10-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills.