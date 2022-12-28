No one injured in floor collapse at Northside building, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday were sent to investigate a floor collapse at a building on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The building houses multiple companies. According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the building is two stories, and the collapse happened on the second floor.

“They did have a water line break from their sprinkler system inside. We quickly shut down the water to minimize that damage,” Prosswimmer said.

He said it happened in a warehouse and that the collapse was approximately 50x50 feet.

No injuries were reported.