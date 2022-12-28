Southwest Airlines is dealing with a crisis. Thousands of flights have been canceled as people are trying to travel for the holidays. This has left people stranded in various cities for days, without a way home.

Severe weather caused the flight delays and cancellations, and led to a reduced schedule for the airline, and staffing shortages.

So tell us, has the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations affected you or your family?

Answer in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.