Southwest flight cancellations leave passengers stranded in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cancellations of thousands of Southwest Airlines flights are leaving passengers stranded for days.

Dozens of people waited in line Tuesday at Jacksonville International Airport to get their flights rebooked. Southwest canceled all 18 of its Tuesday flights out of JAX.

A severe winter storm has caused flight delays and cancellations the past few days, and now it’s led Southwest to reduce its schedule by about two-thirds. The adjustment has left passengers like Kevin Lemott stranded in Jacksonville.

“We got here last Wednesday coming off of a cruise, and we were supposed to go home last Wednesday, and every day there have been cancellations and or delays — or delays that turn into cancellations,” Lemott said.

Sharon and Peter Robbins said they have had their flights rebooked back to Maine canceled and rebooked twice in recent days.

“We came here because online was — it was a mess,” Peter Robbins said. “It wasn’t going through.”

Capt. Michael Santoro, the vice president Southwest Airlines Pilot Association, placed the blame on aging information technology infrastructure.

“The storm that hit last week was the catalyst to this, but what went wrong is that our IT infrastructure for our scheduling software is vastly outdated. It can’t handle the number of pilots, flight attendants that we have in the system with our complex route network,” Santoro said. “Our software can’t keep track of it, so they don’t know where we are, they don’t know where airplanes are, and it’s frustrating for the pilots, the flight attendants and especially for our passengers.”

In a statement, Southwest said it was fully staffed for the holiday weekend when the severe winter weather hit.

“These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity,” the statement reads.

Southwest said it is working to rebook customers as soon as possible and they apologize for any convenience.

The U.S. Department of Transportation tweeted it is looking into Southwest’s cancellations.