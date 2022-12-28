Young child dies, mother on life support following apartment fire in Orange Park

A mother is on life support and her young son has died after an apartment fire Monday night on Bentwood Lane in Orange Park, News4JAX has learned.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tragic update to a story News4JAX first told you about Monday night. We have learned a mother is on life support and her young son has passed away after an apartment fire on Bentwood Lane in Orange Park.

Alexis Fitzgerald and Rozae Fitzgerald were both caught in the fire. Alexis’ fiancé and Rozae’s father spoke with News4JAX, saying he expects they will take Alexis off life support tonight.

Alexis Fitzgerald and Rozae Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald Family)

A neighbor said he saw fire crews carry a child from a second floor window where the fire happened. Sadly, little Rozae Fitzgerald did not survive.

Some are wondering whether the cold weather contributed to the fire, but the state fire marshal has not announced an official cause.

“Because it’s so cold, that could be the reason why,” neighbor Janae Golden said. “I mean we have chimneys over here in these apartments. But I don’t know if they have them over there.”

In talking to witnesses they said firefighters did everything they could to save Alexis and Rozae Fitzgerald.

“It was a lot of smoke, and usually the smoke will get ya before the fire,” neighbor Gary Nesenoff said. “And there’s only two ways out front or back, and the front was blocked.”

There is a gofundme set up to help the family with medical expenses and funeral expenses.