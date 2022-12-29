Positively JAX: All the good you did in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First, let us say, “Thank you!”

2022 was yet another challenging year for many reasons but the people of Jacksonville and its surrounding communities once again showed how compassionate, caring and friendly they truly are by helping our Positively JAX campaign make a difference in the lives of so many people.

March of 2023 will mark 10 years since News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ), the Local Station made the dynamic decision to create the station-wide initiative that would commit resources and airtime to highlight the positive things people are doing in our neighborhoods. By telling these stories we make our community aware of the things being done to make it a better place to live. We also encourage our viewers to get involved and help those people who are helping others by highlighting these efforts, which have led to amazing and measurable contributions.

MORE WAYS TO HELP: Nominate a person, project, organization as ‘Positively JAX’ | JOIN THE MOVEMENT. MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

Here’s what you helped us accomplish in 2022:

JANUARY: MLK Day Feeding NE FL Food Drive - Collected 15,385 pounds of food and $9,927 in donations. This translates to 72,382 meals for local families

Wolfson Challenge - Raised $96,000 to help fund the purchase of life-saving trauma equipment and technology

FEBRUARY: Ortega River Run - Aired more than 125 PSAs with proceeds benefiting the financial aid and scholarship program at Episcopal School of Jacksonville/St. Mark’s Campus

MARCH: Clarke Schools for Speech & Hearing - $100,000 raised to support programs for children who are deaf or hard of hearing

Feeding Northeast Florida food drive

APRIL: ALS Walk - Raised $230,000

Nemours Day of Giving - Raised $135,000

MAY: Clara White Miracle on Ashley St. - Promoted food giveaway with News4JAX anchors/reporters and staff volunteering time

JUNE: Flag Day - Helped dispose of old American Flags and gave away new ones

Juneteenth - promoted awareness for local events

Brandie Campbell collects American flags for her neighborhood at the News4JAX Positively JAX Flag Day giveaway. (WJXT)

JULY: Kicks for Kids - Collected 1,656 pairs of shoes for children in need

AUGUST: Kicks for Kids - gave away pairs of shoes for children going back to school

SEPTEMBER: Heart Walk - Raised $1,669,878

Kicks for the Kids: Hundreds of local kids to receive new shoes; donations still needed

OCTOBER: Red Cross Donation Drive - Raised $30,140 for Hurricane Ian victims

NOVEMBER: Shoeboxes of Love - Collected over 3,000 shoeboxes filled with personal care items, wrapped in a blanket for the City Rescue Mission to distribute to Jacksonville’s homeless

DECEMBER: Toy Drive - Collected 2,424 toys, 52 bikes and 23 helmets to be distributed at the Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville

60,000 toys, 500 bikes given away as Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville returns after hiatus

We cannot wait to see what impact our tenth year of being Positively JAX will have on our amazing city. Thank you again to everyone who take part in all of our fun and amazing campaigns.