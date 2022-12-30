Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve.

It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St. Augustine from 8:00 p.m. December 31 to 4:00 a.m. January 1.

The National Safety Council estimates more than 400 people will die on U.S. roads during the New Year’s holiday. The national average of crashes are 11.6% higher than other holiday periods.

Last year, Farah & Farah gave away $50,000 in free rides, ensuring nearly 7,000 safe drivers behind the wheel.

So, to prevent DUIs and crashes this year, partygoers in Jacksonville and St. Augustine can get a free ride to and from their celebrations by signing up for a $50 Uber credit or a cab ride up to 30 miles, using zTrip or Clean Taxi.

“Throughout our time practicing personal injury law, we have seen countless accidents on the roadways,” said Chuck Farah, senior partner at Farah & Farah. “This is why we worked to create an initiative to ensure people get home safely after celebrating the New Year.”

Residents of Jacksonville and St. Augustine are encouraged to claim their free ride in advance at FarahandFarah.com/NYE and to share this opportunity to get home safe and sound (for free) with their local friends and family. Farah & Farah is partnering with local bars in the Jacksonville and St. Augustine areas to promote and encourage safety for our residents and roads.

Participating Bars

Perfect Rack Billiards

Birdies

Southern Social

Hoptinger 5 Points

The Walrus

For more information about Farah & Farah’s NYE Safe Rides and access to a detailed map of the area in which the promotion is valid, please visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE

AAA also has a Tow To Go option, where the company will dispatch a tow truck to transport the driver and a vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This option is available now through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 855-286-9246.