Jaguars potential home playoff game tickets on sale for general public Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are so close to a playoff spot, with only two games left in the regular season.

Fans have a chance to claim tickets to a potential playoff game at 10 a.m. Friday.

The NFL requires any team that is in first place of their division, on or after Dec. 15, to put tickets on sale ahead of a potential playoff appearance.

That matchup is highly anticipated because a win for the Jags would not only guarantee them a spot in the playoffs, but they would win the division and host the Wild Card playoff game.

“Looking ahead at the next two weeks, we know the opportunity to host a home playoff game could come down to the last second, “Jaguars president Mark Lamping said.

For season ticket holders who have not “opted-in” yet to automatically buy playoff tickets, they have until the end of the day Friday to secure their regular-season seats for the playoffs. After that, they’ll be released to the general public to purchase.

RELATED: Here are the Jaguars playoff scenarios with 2 weeks remaining in season

In 2017, tickets to the Jaguars’ first playoff game sold out in an hour. If the Jags make it to the playoffs, and you want to go, there’s no time to waste.

Fans should visit www.jaguars.com/tickets for all transactions or call the Jaguars ticket office at 904-633-2000.

RELATED: Jaguars announce ticket information for potential home playoff game

The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South., and there are still two more games in the regular season, which includes this Sunday’s match-up against the Texans in Houston.

After that game, they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans the following Sunday. What happens in that game will determine which team makes it to the playoffs.

The date and time of a Jaguars home playoff game will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule will include two games on Saturday, Jan. 14 (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three games on Sunday, Jan. 15 (1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one game on Monday, Jan. 16 (8:15 p.m. ET).

If the Jaguars do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.