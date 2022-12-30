TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Everything you need to know before the game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Notre Dame and South Carolina are going head-to-head in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Friday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

Even if you’re not going to the game, driving could be difficult downtown.

To handle the crowd, parking lots at the stadium are opening up at 8 a.m.

The gates to get into the stadium are opening up at 1:30 p.m., which is about two hours before kickoff.

There are several activities leading up to the start of the game:

Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Metro Park

Notre Dame’s pep rally at Daily’s Place starts at 2 p.m.

South Carolina’s pep rally at Daily’s Place follows at 2:30 p.m.

GameDay shuttles are being provided by JTA. They will be running from the JTB Park and Ride lot at JTB and Philips Highway and Kings Avenue Parking Garage.

Police are going to be directing traffic all around the stadium, so listen to their directions to keep traffic flowing.

The typical clear-bag policy is also in place to get into the stadium. For more on what you can and can’t bring into the stadium, click here.

And remember, TIAA Bank Field is a cashless stadium, so cash will no longer be accepted at the stadium and ATMs have been removed.

Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m.