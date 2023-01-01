Excited spectators head out early to watch New Years Eve fireworks celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville residents highly anticipating the New Year’s Eve downtown fireworks show are excited to ring in the new year with a River City tradition.

The annual fireworks show is Saturday night and some families have already headed out to Riverfront Park and other spots along the St. Johns River to secure their view of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space -- and some families are taking heed.

One family has been at Riverfront Park since early afternoon. They said they wanted to come out early so they could get the best spots.

“It’s my first time so it’s an experience for me, so I’m excited,” Manuel Rivera told News4JAX.

Rivera is from Boston and said he’s ready to see the fireworks and hopes they compare to what he’s seen before.

LIST: Best spots to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve in Northeast Florida

“I hope they’re really loud,” Rivera said.

This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge.

Another family of five who also arrived early said while they were waiting for the show to start, they wanted to do something positive to pass time.

“We write notes and messages and put them on people’s cars to bring some happiness and joy to them,” Skyla said.

That family also wrote positive messages along the walkway near the Riverwalk.

The show can be viewed from the north and south banks of Downtown Jacksonville.

Don’t feel like going out? You can watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home with our “Choose Your View” live streams. Click here to watch the fireworks from all over Northeast Florida.