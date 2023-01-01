Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year.

JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and Hodges Boulevard.

In one of the fires, a JFRD spokesman said someone accidentally shot a firework into a garage and set it on fire.

In the second case, people threw all their fireworks away in a garbage can, put the garbage can into the garage, but the fireworks were still hot and the trash caught fire.

No one was hurt in either fire.

JFRD also responded to a fire on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach just after 6 a.m. One person was dead when crews arrived, according to JFRD. The cause of that fire is still unknown.