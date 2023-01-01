Jacksonville residents playing the lottery hope to start new year as a multi-millionare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is still a chance to start 2023 as a multi-millionaire.

No one won the recent $685-million Mega Millions jackpot and now the jackpot is up an extra $100 million.

If you’re feeling lucky in 2023 you have two options to test out your luck. You can try it with the Florida Powerball with the $265 million jackpot. Or you can big and go with the Florida Mega Millions jackpot of $785 million.

Paulya Fields was speechless when she found out about the big payouts. She was taking a stroll in San Marco Square and didn’t plan to get a ticket — until now.

If you believe in New Year’s traditions like eating black-eyed peas or fish to bring good luck, start chowing down you’ll need as much luck as you can get. The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and for the Powerball it’s 1 in 292 million.

But that’s not stopping William Vines from taking his chances.

“I would buy my mom a new house and save the rest for the homeless people,” Vines said.

Lisa Carrasco plans to shoot her shot and wants to give back to the community if she wins.

“I’ve always wanted to start a charity where I bought one of those old beat-up malls that people used to go to but nobody uses but you can turn it into a homeless shelter and a pet shelter. So that the homeless people can maybe take care of the pets, so that’s what I would do,” she said.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday night and the Mega Millions is on Tuesday.